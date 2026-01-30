Pakistan-Bangladesh direct flights resumed after a gap of 14 years

Direct air travel between Pakistan and Bangladesh resumed after a gap of 14 years, with Biman Bangladesh Airlines launching its first Dhaka–Karachi flight.



The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said the Bangladeshi carrier landed at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Thursday night, marking its return after more than a decade, and was welcomed with a traditional water cannon salute, Dawn news reported.

According to the flight tracking data cited by Dawn showed that Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight BG341 landed in Karachi at 11:03 pm after departing Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8:15 pm.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori said that cooperation with Bangladesh would go beyond aviation and expand into other sectors.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan’s High Commission in Dhaka announced that the inaugural flight, which was "fully packed", took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. The departure was attended by Bangladesh’s Civil Aviation and Tourism Adviser Sheikh Bashiruddin, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Haider, and other officials, according to Dawn.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Bangladesh’s civil aviation and tourism adviser said the Dhaka–Karachi route was intended to boost connectivity, encourage tourism, and deepen people-to-people ties.

He said, "Bangladesh Airlines will gradually increase flight frequency and reduce airfares to make travel more affordable for the people."

During the ceremony, Pakistan's high commissionerr mentioned about the discussion between Bangladesh's interm leader, Muhammad Yunus, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vis a vis air connectivity.

He added, "In view of the vision of the leadership and aspirations of the people of our two countries, during the visit of the Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar to Dhaka in August last year, both sides agreed to take immediate measures for the resumption of direct flights."

In the start of this month, two countries announced their plans to resume direct flight operations following a 14-year suspension.