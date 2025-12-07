Advertisement
Pakistan-Bangladesh Face 'International Humiliation' As UK Universities Slam Door Shut; 'We Won't Give You Admission,' Declare British Institutions

UK Bans Visas for Pakistan and Bangladesh: Amidst a surge in claims of refugees infiltrating as international students, approximately nine UK universities have halted recruitment from countries that officials there deem 'high-risk'.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2025, 09:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Pakistan-Bangladesh Face 'International Humiliation' As UK Universities Slam Door Shut; 'We Won't Give You Admission,' Declare British InstitutionsRepresentative image. (Photo: Freepik)

In a move that has sent shockwaves across Pakistan and Bangladesh, nine prestigious British universities have closed their doors to students from Pakistan and Bangladesh. Their message is crystal clear: your applications are no longer welcome. What's being called an "international embarrassment" for both countries stems from explosive allegations of visa fraud, asylum seeker infiltration disguised as student applications, and systematic abuse of Britain's education system.

The Crackdown Begins: 'High-Risk' Nations Blacklisted

Reports indicate that immigration authorities issued an alert after noticing an increase in the number of applicants attempting to enter the UK as students without meeting the genuine study criteria. In response, universities such as Chester, Wolverhampton, East London, Sunderland, and Coventry have suspended undergraduate admissions from Pakistan and Bangladesh until Fall 2026, abruptly ending opportunities for thousands of prospective students.

Shocking Visa Rejection Rates Seal Their Fate

While UK regulations stipulate that the visa rejection rate should remain below 5 percent, in Pakistan it is a staggering 18 percent, and in Bangladesh a worrying 22 percent, four times higher than the permitted limit! London Metropolitan University reported the most shocking figure: 60 percent of Bangladeshi applicants faced visa rejection.

'Profit-Driven System' Created This Disaster

Education consultant Maryam Abbas didn't mince words, calling the situation "heartbreaking" for genuine students whose UK dreams crashed overnight. She accused both British universities and Pakistani agencies of operating profit-obsessed systems that encouraged questionable applications, turning education into a migration racket.

While the UK Home Office, according to the Financial Times, says it highly values international students, it maintains that stricter rules are necessary to prevent the visa system from being used as a backdoor for migration.

No Mercy: UK Tightens The Noose

The verdict is final: Pakistan and Bangladesh's students now face an unprecedented educational blockade. What was once a pathway to global education has transformed into an international scandal that's left both nations facing worldwide humiliation. Britain's message resonates loudly: abuse our system, lose your privileges!

