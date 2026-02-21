Pakistan being mocked, again: Shehbaz Sharif's 'salute' gesture to Trump goes viral | Video

A video clip showing Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with a group of leaders and US President Donald Trump is making rounds on social media. The footage appears to capture the Pakistani leader greeting Trump during a formal interaction.

The hand gesture Sharif used while greeting Trump has drawn attention online, with several social media users calling it a “salute.”

More embarrassment for Pakistan after PM Shahbaz Sharif caught doing 'gaurd salute' to President Trump



This is how society gaurds salute pic.twitter.com/U4d3Q9uDos — Old Monk (@lkantalk) February 21, 2026

The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified.

Sharif praises Trump

Pakistan PM Sharif also reportedly praised US President Trump’s leadership at the inaugural meeting of the 'Board of Peace,' while also holding talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during his Washington visit.

Sharif praised Trump’s “unique initiative” and “dynamic leadership,” saying his “bold diplomacy has surely brought calm to many international serious hotspots.”

According to IANS, the Pakistani leader also backed the Gaza peace framework unveiled at the meeting, stating that “the people of Palestine have long endured illegal occupation and immense suffering” and calling for “a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination through the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and contiguous state of Palestine.”

Notably, while Sharif secured a meeting with Secretary Rubio, no standalone bilateral meeting with President Trump was scheduled on the sidelines of the event.

Trump's ‘Board of Peace’

US President Trump on Thursday launched a new forum of world leaders meeting at the US Institute of Peace, and announced a $10 billion US contribution tied to postwar stabilisation and relief efforts in Gaza.

Trump also said leaders from other countries were following the meeting remotely.

Representatives from over 40 countries, including several heads of state such as Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, attended the inaugural meeting.

India was represented by Namgya Khampa, Deputy Indian Ambassador to the US.

(with IANS inputs)

