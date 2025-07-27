Pakistan Bestows Major Honour On US General Who Called It 'Phenomenal Counterterror Partner'

New Delhi: General Michael Kurilla, Chief of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), has been awarded Pakistan’s prestigious Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) by President Asif Ali Zardari. The honour comes just over a month after Kurilla praised Pakistan as a “phenomenal partner” in the fight against terrorism.

According to Radio Pakistan, the national public broadcaster, the award recognises General Kurilla’s “outstanding contributions to regional security” and his dedicated efforts to strengthen strategic defence ties between the United States and Pakistan.

During his official visit to the country, Kurilla was received with a Tri-Services Guard of Honour, the broadcaster reported.

The Pakistan government stated that the honour acknowledged Kurilla’s key role in “deepening counterterrorism cooperation” between the Pakistan Armed Forces and CENTCOM. It also noted the general’s appreciation of Pakistan’s role in “promoting peace and stability” in the region.

Kurilla’s remarks in June, where he described Pakistan as a “phenomenal partner in the counter-terrorism world,” came at a time when India was actively working on the global stage to highlight Pakistan’s alleged support for terrorism. Kurilla also emphasised the importance of US relations with both India and Pakistan, stating, “I do not believe it is a binary switch that we can’t have one with Pakistan if we have a relationship with India.”

India strongly opposed the general’s comments, pointing to several incidents, including the recent Pahalgam terror attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and Pakistan’s harbouring of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad. India’s Ministry of External Affairs responded by saying, “See the record of Pakistan, of what Pakistan actually is, it is very clear. We all know the Pahalgam attack is only a recent example of cross-border terrorism.”

The honour bestowed upon General Kurilla also coincided with Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s official visit to Washington. While in the US, Dar met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The two discussed strengthening bilateral trade, and Rubio expressed appreciation for “Pakistan’s partnership in countering terrorism and preserving regional stability.”