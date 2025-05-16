Operation Sindoor has written a glorious chapter in the Indian Armed Forces' history. With this, India has not only delivered a strong response to Pakistan following the recent Pahalgam terror attack but has also put in place a new normal where terror attacks would draw a military response. Amid the escalating India-Pakistan tensions, former Pakistani Foreign Minister and current MP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari once again made inflammatory remarks against India, repeating his history of controversial statements.

While addressing the National Assembly, Bhutto referred to the current India-Pakistan standoff. He declares in a highly theatrical tone, "Who attacks in the darkness of night? Only a thief attacks at night. Only cowards attack at night. If they had courage, they would have declared war in broad daylight, face-to-face.”

However, Bilawal Bhutto's understanding of a war game has left the internet in a split. A popular Indian comedian trolled him by mocking Bhutto in a satirical video that has now gone viral.

Interestingly, many viewers have pointed out that his portrayal resembles the iconic character Rosesh Sarabhai from the Indian sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, known for his dramatic and exaggerated speaking style.

This dramatic outburst has led to a flurry of memes and parodies online. Interestingly, Bilawal Bhutto’s oratory style has been a subject of satire before. In 2020, former Prime Minister Imran Khan had publicly mocked Bhutto’s tone and delivery when the PPP leader commented on the flood situation in Karachi.

As the geopolitical situation intensifies, social media continues to do what it does best—turn serious politics into viral comedy.