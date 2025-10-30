Pakistan Blamed India For Failed Taliban Talks, But Secret US Drone Deal Was Real Culprit

The much-anticipated Pakistan-Afghanistan peace talks in Istanbul collapsed this week after four days of intensive negotiations, but not for the reasons Islamabad wants the world to believe. While Pakistan's defence minister immediately blamed Indian interference, Afghan media reports reveal that a secret agreement allowing US drone operations from Pakistani soil was the real reason behind the deadlock.

According to TOLO News, the breakdown occurred when Afghan negotiators demanded something straightforward: a written commitment from Pakistan to stop violating Afghan airspace and prevent foreign drone flights over Afghan territory. In exchange, Kabul offered to pledge action against anti-Pakistan militant groups, including the notorious Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), from operating across the border.

However, the talks hit an unexpected wall when the Pakistani delegation made a stunning admission. For the first time, Islamabad acknowledged that a "foreign country" was conducting drone operations from its territory, later confirmed by TOLO News to be the United States. "For the first time, Pakistan admitted during these negotiations that it has an agreement with the United States allowing drone strikes, and claimed it cannot break that agreement," the Afghan outlet reported.

Mysterious Phone Call Changed Pakistan’s Stance

What makes this revelation even more intriguing is the timing and manner of Pakistan's position shift. Afghan negotiators told local media that the Pakistani delegation initially showed willingness to consider Kabul's terms and appeared open to finding common ground. But everything changed after a mysterious phone call that sources believe came from Pakistan's military high command. Following that call, the Pakistani team completely reversed course, insisting they had "no control" over US drone operations and could not commit to halting them under any circumstances.

The sudden reversal reportedly surprised the Qatari and Turkish mediators, who tried unsuccessfully to save the talks that had seemed close to progress. The admission showed that Pakistan could not fully control its own airspace regarding US military operations, a situation widely seen as embarrassing for the country.

Islamabad Deflects Blame Toward India

Instead of confronting the issue, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif shifted the blame to India. Speaking on Geo News, he claimed that “the people in Kabul pulling the strings are being controlled by Delhi.” The comment served as a distraction, avoiding the real issue, the phone call that changed Pakistan’s stance and its admission of a US drone deal.

Afghan journalist Tameem Bahiss didn't mince words on social media, writing that Pakistan "acknowledged signing an agreement with a 'foreign country' that permits drones to operate within its airspace for surveillance and potential strikes inside Afghanistan." This revelation fundamentally undermined Pakistan's negotiating position, as it became clear Islamabad couldn't deliver on the most basic demand: keeping foreign military aircraft out of the skies above Afghanistan.

Ceasefire Under Strain As Tensions Rise

The failed talks come at a time of heightened tension, with a fragile ceasefire holding along the Durand Line following deadly clashes in September and October that killed over 200 people on both sides. The Taliban government has repeatedly accused Pakistan of conducting air and drone strikes that have killed Afghan civilians, including women and children, accusations that now carry additional weight given Pakistan's admission of allowing US drone operations.

Afghanistan's defence minister, Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, has already issued a stern warning to Islamabad, making clear that "any fresh violation of Afghan airspace" would be met with a "reciprocal response." With Pakistan apparently unable or unwilling to prevent US drones from flying missions from its territory, the risk of further escalation remains dangerously high.