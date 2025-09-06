Pakistan: Blast At Cricket Stadium In Bajaur; 1 Killed, Several Injured

A tragic blast during a cricket match in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has left one person dead and several others, including children, injured. The incident occurred on Saturday at Kausar Cricket Ground in Khar tehsil, located in Bajaur district, according to Dawn, citing local officials.

Bajaur District Police Officer Waqas Rafique confirmed to Dawn that the explosion was a deliberate act, carried out using an improvised explosive device (IED). “The blast was a targeted attack,” he stated.

Authorities reported that the injured were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. While no group has yet claimed responsibility for the incident, the situation escalated further when suspected militants launched a separate assault on a local police station. However, the attempt failed to hit its intended target.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Investigations are ongoing as security forces tighten measures in the area following the attack.