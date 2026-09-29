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Pakistan blocks airspace for Russian aircraft carrying nuclear fuel for Bangladesh; cites technical issues

The nuclear fuel had been scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on September 24. However, the shipment did not reach the country as planned, amid restricted airspace. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 03:57 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 03:57 PM IST
Pakistan blocks airspace for Russian aircraft carrying nuclear fuel for Bangladesh; cites technical issues
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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Pakistan blocks airspace for Russian aircraft carrying nuclear fuel for Bangladesh; cites technical issues
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