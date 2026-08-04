/Why Pakistan 'blocked' Al Jazeera: PoK protests, 'yellow journalism' claims and media censorship explained

A fresh controversy has erupted in Pakistan after reports emerged that access to Al Jazeera English was restricted in several parts of the country. The reported disruption came days after the broadcaster published stories on election boycotts, protests and security operations in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Although the government has not officially announced a ban, its sharp criticism of the network has reignited debate over media freedom and online censorship.
Journalists, digital rights activists, and social media users in Pakistan have reported difficulties accessing Al Jazeera's website. Many users claim that the platform can only be reached through virtual private networks (VPNs).
So far, Islamabad has not issued any official notice confirming a nationwide block. However, reports suggest that access restrictions have affected the broadcaster's digital platforms in multiple areas.
The controversy began after Al Jazeera published ground reports from Muzaffarabad during local elections in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. The network focused on election boycotts, low voter turnout, public protests, and security measures taken during the polling process.
The reports also covered demonstrations led by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), along with complaints from residents about internet shutdowns, curfews, and clashes between protesters and security personnel.
Al Jazeera included interviews with residents and rights advocates who questioned the handling of the elections and broader issues in the region.
The controversy comes at a time when Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir has been witnessing prolonged protests and political unrest. Demonstrations led by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) have continued for weeks, with protesters raising concerns over political representation, governance and regional rights.
Reports from the region suggest that tensions escalated in recent days after security forces launched operations to disperse protesters in areas including Rawalakot. Protest groups have alleged that security personnel used force against demonstrators, while authorities have defended their actions as necessary to maintain law and order. Reports of internet disruptions and communication restrictions have also emerged from several parts of the region.
According to local activists and protest leaders, dozens of people have been killed since the unrest began earlier this year, although casualty figures remain disputed and Pakistani authorities have not released a final official count. Human rights groups and international observers have called for independent investigations into the violence.
Al Jazeera's coverage highlighted many of these developments, including election boycotts, protests, internet shutdowns and the impact of the unrest on daily life in Muzaffarabad and other parts of PoK. The broadcaster's reports brought international attention to a crisis that has received limited coverage outside the region.
Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting strongly criticized the broadcaster's reporting and accused it of presenting a one-sided picture of events.
The ministry said, "We have taken note of Al Jazeera’s selective reporting from handpicked polling stations in Muzaffarabad today," the ministry stated, claiming the network used "scripted statements from selected individuals" to misrepresent the voting process.
The government described the coverage as "yellow journalism", a term often used to describe reporting that is considered sensational or biased. Officials argued that the reports did not reflect the full situation on the ground and could damage the credibility of the election process.
The reported restrictions have renewed concerns about press freedom in Pakistan. Media observers say the situation reflects a broader trend of tighter controls on reporting related to sensitive political and security issues.
Authorities have also reminded foreign journalists to follow regulations that require permission before reporting from certain areas outside major cities.
At the same time, several local news platforms, YouTube channels, and independent commentators covering developments in PoK have reportedly faced increased scrutiny and access restrictions.
The dispute highlights the ongoing tension between governments and media organizations over reporting in politically sensitive regions. Pakistan says it is acting to prevent misleading narratives and protect stability. Critics argue that restricting access to news platforms reduces transparency and limits the public's ability to access different viewpoints.
As questions continue over the reported restrictions, the debate around media freedom, digital censorship, and coverage of events in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir is likely to remain in focus.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.