Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Why Pakistan 'blocked' Al Jazeera: PoK protests, 'yellow journalism' claims and media censorship explained

Why Pakistan 'blocked' Al Jazeera: PoK protests, 'yellow journalism' claims and media censorship explained

Pakistan is facing criticism after reports of restricted access to Al Jazeera English following its coverage of PoK protests and election boycotts. Here's what happened and why it matters.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 02:34 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 02:40 PM IST
Why Pakistan 'blocked' Al Jazeera: PoK protests, 'yellow journalism' claims and media censorship explained
Image Credit: Zee News.

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
70% of real estate leaders back simultaneous cost savings, long-term transformation: Report
2
3
4
5