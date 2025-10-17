Pakistan launched fresh airstrikes on Afghan territory on Friday evening, breaking a fragile two-day ceasefire that had temporarily halted deadly border violence between the neighboring nations. The attacks targeted residential areas in Afghanistan's Paktika province, reigniting tensions that both countries had agreed just 48 hours earlier to pause.

Targeting Residential Areas in Paktika

According to media reports, Pakistani military aircraft conducted bombing raids in the Argun and Barmal districts of Paktika province, targeting residential neighborhoods. Taliban officials confirmed the attacks to international media, with one official stating that Islamabad had broken the truce.

Ceasefire Collapses Before Expiration

The airstrikes came within hours of the ceasefire's scheduled expiration on Friday evening, dashing hopes that the temporary pause might lead to lasting de-escalation or diplomatic negotiations to address the underlying disputes fueling the conflict.

A Short-Lived 48-Hour Truce

The 48-hour truce between Afghanistan and Pakistan began on Wednesday at 6:00 pm Islamabad time following nearly a week of intense border clashes. The violence had already claimed dozens of lives on both sides, including military personnel and civilians caught in the crossfire.

Earlier on Friday, reports suggested the temporary ceasefire might be extended beyond its original 48-hour timeframe, raising cautious optimism that both nations were moving toward dialogue rather than escalation. Those hopes evaporated as Pakistani aircraft crossed into Afghan airspace hours later.

Escalation Following Kabul Airstrikes

Clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan started after Pakistan conducted airstrikes in Kabul on October 9, 2025, targeting the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leader following TTP attacks on Pakistani soldiers. This sparked retaliatory attacks by Afghan Taliban forces, escalating border skirmishes into deadly confrontations marked by heavy fighting and casualties on both sides. The conflict is rooted in the disputed Durand Line border and militant activities crossing it, fueling ongoing tensions and violence between the two neighbors.

Mutual Accusations and Violations

Pakistan has consistently accused Afghanistan's Taliban government of providing sanctuary to Pakistani Taliban militants who launch cross-border attacks. The Afghan government denies these allegations and accuses Pakistan of violating Afghan sovereignty through unauthorized military operations, including airstrikes on Afghan territory.