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China said yes, Russia backed it: Why Pakistan is still outside BRICS

Pakistan applied to join BRICS in 2023 and has sought support from Russia and China. Here's why Islamabad's membership bid remains unresolved.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 11:23 AM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 11:30 AM IST
China said yes, Russia backed it: Why Pakistan is still outside BRICS
Image Credit: AI. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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