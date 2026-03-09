Pakistan buys 80% of weapons from China – What India must prepare for

SIPRI 2026 Report: The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) has revealed that Pakistan now sources 80 percent of its weapons from China. Looking at arms transfers in 2025, its 2026 report shows that the global volume of major weapons deals between countries increased by 9.2 percent over 2021-25 compared to 2016-20. This is the biggest jump since 2011-15.

The SIPRI is an independent organisation, which studies weapons, warfare, military spending and peace. It publishes annual data and analyses on arms trade, military budgets and nuclear weapons status across the globe.

The report highlights Pakistan’s ongoing expansion of both its nuclear and conventional military capabilities, with modernisation efforts continuing across its armed forces. Wary of the war in Ukraine, the SIPRI also said, European nations have tremendously increased arms purchases. Between 2021 and 2025, European countries’ weapons imports rose by 210 percent compared to 2011-15.

Pakistan fully dependent on Chinese arms

According to the SIPRI, China’s share of Pakistan’s total arms imports rose to 80 percent between 2021 and 2025, up from 73 percent during 2016-20. Pakistan now appears to procure Chinese weapons without hesitation. The report suggests this dependency also highlights a lack of alternative suppliers willing to provide arms to Islamabad.

During the same period, Pakistan’s total arms imports grew 66 percent. Following Ukraine, India, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, the country now ranks fifth among the largest arms buyers across the world. After China, Turkey accounts for 7 percent of Pakistan’s imports, and the Netherlands 4.6 percent.

Strategic implications for India

Pakistan’s heavy reliance on Chinese weapons has changed the military balance in South Asia. During last May’s clashes, Beijing had provided satellite and military support to Islamabad.

Pakistan’s continued purchases of Chinese equipment show changes in regional military dynamics, including potential acquisitions like Chinese J-35 stealth fighter jets.

With Pakistan’s arms imports surging, weapons systems such as fighter jets, missiles and radar are likely to be fully compatible with Chinese systems. This raises the possibility that India could face coordinated threats along two fronts, with enemies operating similar technologies.

Pakistan’s entire military logistics chain is now dependent on China, which could integrate intelligence and supply lines with Pakistani forces in wartime. This makes sustaining prolonged conflicts more feasible for Islamabad as Beijing could continue supplying weapons and support.

Opportunities for India

Not all developments are negative for India. Facing two adversaries with linked weaponry, India is compelled to maintain flexible preparedness. Indian forces have diversified their arsenal. They now rely on Russian arms for 40 percent, while 29 percent comes from France and 15 percent from Israel.

This diversity means China and Pakistan will have to account for multiple Indian weapons systems, complicating their strategic planning.

Meanwhile, the South China Morning Post cited SIPRI to add that although Beijing has reduced its own arms imports by 72 percent, Russia is its largest weapons source. Sixty-six percent of China’s imported arms still come from Russia, though Beijing is replacing Russian hardware with domestic technology, including helicopters and aircraft engines.

