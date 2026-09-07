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Pakistan calls India's assertion 'baseless' on status of Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan called India’s position on Jammu and Kashmir’s depiction on the world map “baseless” after New Delhi clarified that its UN vote supported equal-area cartographic representation and did not endorse any specific map or national boundary depiction.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 10:00 AM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 10:08 AM IST
Pakistan calls India's assertion 'baseless' on status of Jammu and Kashmir
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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