“India's unilateral actions and continued illegal occupation cannot alter the internationally recognized disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains one of the oldest unresolved, internationally recognized disputes on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council. The relevant UN resolutions stipulate that its final disposition must be made in accordance with the relevant Security Council resolutions and the will of the Kashmiri people, expressed through a free and impartial plebiscite under UN auspices,” the Pakistani statement read.