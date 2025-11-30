Pakistan on Sunday categorically rejected UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk's concerns over the country's recently passed 27th Constitutional Amendment and asked him to refrain from comments that reflect "political bias and misinformation".

"While Pakistan gives due importance to the work of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, it is regrettable that Pakistan's views and ground realities were not reflected in the statement issued. We urge the High Commissioner to respect the sovereign decisions of Pakistan's parliament and avoid commentary that reflects political bias and misinformation," Pakistan's Foreign Office (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) said in a statement.

Pakistan's Foreign Office added that the 27th constitutional amendment adopted by the Parliament of Pakistan followed due procedures as enshrined in Pakistan’s Constitution.

"Pakistan remains fully committed to protecting, promoting and upholding human rights, human dignity, basic freedoms and the rule of law as enshrined in the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan," it stated.

UN Rights Chief Flags Risks To Judicial Independence

In a statement issued on Friday, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk criticised Islamabad for passing the amendment without “broad consultation” with legal experts or civil society. He cautioned that the “hastily adopted” changes could weaken judicial independence and raise concerns about military accountability.

27th Amendment Sparks Fierce Political Debate In Pakistan

The 27th Amendment has triggered significant political controversy within Pakistan. On November 12, a joint parliamentary committee of the Senate and National Assembly approved the bill, prompting opposition leaders to claim the government was tolling the “death knell for the Supreme Court.”

What The Constitutional Changes Propose

Under the amendment, Article 243 would be modified to eliminate the position of Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and replace it with a new Chief of Defence Forces (CDF). The proposal also includes creating a Federal Constitutional Court and curtailing certain powers of the Supreme Court.

Army Chief Asim Munir Set to Become First Chief of Defence Forces

With the adoption of Pakistan's 27th Constitutional Amendment, Army Chief Asim Munir becomes the first to head all three armed forces as Chief of Defence Forces, gaining unchallenged power and lifelong legal immunity from all criminal proceedings, arrest, and prosecution—covering acts before, during, or after tenure, including treason under Article 6 as Field Marshal.