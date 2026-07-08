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Pakistan cargo plane with 5 on board goes missing off Karachi coast after navigation problem

A Pakistan-registered K2 Airways Boeing 737 cargo plane carrying five crew members is feared to have crashed into the Arabian Sea near Karachi after reporting a navigational system malfunction, prompting a major search and rescue operation.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 08:15 AM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 08:15 AM IST
Pakistan cargo plane with 5 on board goes missing off Karachi coast after navigation problem
Image Credit: Representative image: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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