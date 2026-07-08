/Pakistan cargo plane with 5 on board goes missing off Karachi coast after navigation problem

A Pakistan-registered Boeing 737 cargo plane carrying five crew members lost contact with air traffic control on Tuesday night after reporting a navigational system malfunction while en route to Karachi, Pakistan’s aviation authorities said.
Early flight data suggest that the 27-year-old converted freighter, operated by K2 Airways and flying from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, may have crashed into the sea southwest of Karachi. The aircraft experienced a series of sharp altitude changes before entering a steep final descent, according to flight-tracking service Flightradar24.
Pakistan’s authorities have launched a coordinated multi-agency search and rescue operation at sea to locate the missing aircraft, the Pakistan Airports Authority said on Facebook.
K2 Airways said that it is fully cooperating with the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority and other relevant government agencies.
"We continue to pray, earnestly, for the safety of our colleagues," the aircraft operator said on Facebook.
Boeing did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The aircraft reported a navigational system issue at 9:18 pm Pakistan Standard Time (1618 GMT) while approaching Karachi, according to the airports authority.
Local air traffic control attempted to guide the aircraft, but three minutes later radar showed the plane descending rapidly and all communication was lost, the authority said. At the time, the flight was approximately 155 nautical miles (287 km) west of Karachi.
Local air traffic control attempted to guide the aircraft, but three minutes later radar systems
showed the plane descending rapidly and all communication was lost, the authority said. At the time, the flight was approximately 155 nautical miles (287 km) west of Karachi.
Flightradar24 tracking data revealed chaotic final moments: the aircraft plunged around 5,000 feet in less than a minute, then climbed back roughly 6,000 feet in just 30 seconds, before entering a catastrophic dive from 36,550 feet.
The final transmitted data point showed the plane at 1,100 feet above sea level, with a vertical rate of minus 22,400 feet per minute - about 400 kilometres per hour - an extremely steep and abnormal rate of descent, Reuters reported.
The missing aircraft belongs to Boeing’s decades-old 737 family but is two generations older than the 737 MAX model that was involved in a recent safety crisis. It is powered by engines manufactured by CFM International, a joint venture between GE Aerospace and France’s Safran.
According to Flightradar24, the 737-400 was originally delivered as a passenger jet to Russia’s Aeroflot in 1999 and was converted into a freighter in 2012.
It is K2 Airways’ sole aircraft and entered service with the airline in 2024. Flightradar24 data shows the plane had not flown since June 28 prior to its final flight.
If fatalities are confirmed, this would mark Pakistan’s first fatal air crash since 2020, when a Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A320 crashed short of the runway in Karachi, killing 97 people after the pilots became distracted discussing the coronavirus during a failed landing attempt.
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