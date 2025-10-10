Pakistan Carrying Out Aerial Raids In Kabul, TTP Chief Noor Wali Mehsud Feared Dead

Kabul: The Afghanistan capital shook with the sound of explosions as Pakistani fighter jets reportedly carried out airstrikes targeting Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) positions inside the city.

Afghan authorities confirmed unusual aerial activity over the city. The Taliban’s spokesperson, Zabeehullah Mujahid, posted on X, “The sound of an explosion was heard in the city of Kabul. However, no one should worry, it is all well and good, the investigation of the incident is underway, no report of any damage has been given so far. The sound of an explosion was heard in Kabul. The investigation is underway, no report of any damage has been given so far, it is all well and good.”

Reports indicate that TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud may have been specifically targeted in the strikes. He is feared dead.

Reportedly TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud was targeted in airstrikes in Kabul by "Pakistani" fighter jets.

Social media channels linked to Pakistan stated, “The #Pakistan Air Force has just conducted a precise airstrike against the #Taliban terrorist organization in #Kabul, the capital city of #Afghanistan. Pakistan is punishing the Taliban leadership badly tonight.”

Pakistani Air Force has reportedly launched airstrikes on Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) targets in Kabul, Afghanistan, possibly assassinating senior officials.

The Pakistan Air Force has just conducted a precise airstrike against the Taliban terrorist organization in Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan. Pakistan is punishing the Taliban leadership badly tonight.

Residents of Kabul described the night as chaotic. One local said that unknown jets carried out strikes across multiple locations, with heavy explosions waking people in the city’s central and northern districts.

Multiple reports confirmed that civilian homes were hit during the air raids. Screenshots and posts circulating on social media also claim that fighter jets were spotted over Kabul following the attacks.

A Kabul resident says that unknown jets carried out strikes on several locations in the city and the sound of explosions woke people up.



Many people are Reporting PAK conducted Air strike

Many people are Reporting PAK conducted Air strike

Breaking news



Pakistan Air Force Conducts Airstrikes in Afghanistan's Capital, Kabul.#kabul#viral

Heavy explosions reported in the center and north of the city, with several civilian homes hit.



Heavy explosions reported in the center and north of the city, with several civilian homes hit.

JUST IN: PAKISTAN ATTACKS AFGHAN CAPITAL — IIS:



Pakistan Air Force has launched dozens of violent Airstrikes involving civilian houses in Afghanistan's capital city Kabul



Pakistan Air Force has launched dozens of violent Airstrikes involving civilian houses in Afghanistan's capital city Kabul. Afghan officials say that the country deems it as a declaration of war

Alert: At least four areas in Kabul — Shar-e-Naw, Dasht-e-Barchi, Khwaja Rawash near the international airport, and Khairkhana — were hit by airstrikes, reportedly carried out by aircraft or drones. A vehicle was also struck in the attacks.



Developing Story... pic.twitter.com/CzKQL0Vu5x — The Bolan News (@TheBolanNews_) October 9, 2025

BREAKING- Pakistan crosses limit as it conducts airstrikes in Kabul, Afghanistan's capital



These strikes have come as Afghanistan FM is visiting India



Afghanistan is going to escalate this now pic.twitter.com/NIQw8L76CG — Frontalforce (@FrontalForce) October 9, 2025

Taliban-affiliated media channels have reportedly begun calling for retaliatory attacks, including suicide bombings inside Pakistan.

Several analysts warned that if confirmed, these strikes represent a significant cross-border escalation between Pakistan and the Taliban-controlled areas of Afghanistan.

“Many people are Reporting PAK conducted Air strike. Heavy explosions reported in the central and north of the city, with several civilian homes hit,” one resident posted on X.

This appears to be the first instance of Pakistan conducting airstrikes inside Kabul, marking a new chapter in regional tensions.

The situation is still developing, with authorities in Kabul investigating the full impact of the strikes and assessing potential casualties.