/Pakistan claims retaliatory strike along the Afghanistan border kills 29 militants

Pakistan claimed it carried out strikes along its border with Afghanistan on Sunday, killing 29 people, according to local media reports. Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said security forces conducted a "well-planned intelligence-based ground operation" along the Pakistan-Afghan border.
He described it as a response to several recent terrorist attacks inside Pakistan that targeted innocent civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and a Pakistan Rangers camp in Karachi.
The strike comes after a deadly attack on Saturday night on the Sindh Rangers provincial headquarters in Karachi’s Gulistan-i-Jauhar area. Three Pakistani paramilitary personnel and six terrorists were killed in that incident.
Sindh Police Chief Javed Alam Odho said on Saturday around 8:30 pm, militants rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a building of the Sindh Rangers, a paramilitary force, in Karachi.
A powerful blast followed, after which terrorists entered the compound, opened indiscriminate fire, and threw hand grenades, triggering further explosions.
In response, security forces quickly sealed off the area and asked residents to stay indoors.
Commandos from the Special Security Unit (SSU) and the Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) joined the Rangers to clear the compound.
A mopping-up operation is still underway, and the area has been sealed by security forces.
One injured paramilitary soldier was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
An affiliate of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a splinter group of the Pakistani Taliban (TTP), claimed responsibility for the Karachi attack, saying nine attackers took part.
Pakistan has been facing increased attacks on its security forces in different parts of the country in recent times. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) has seen frequent militant violence, especially in areas near the Afghan border, while Balochistan continues to witness attacks on security personnel and infrastructure. These incidents have raised serious concerns about the growing threat from groups like the TTP and its affiliates.
Meanwhile, Pakistan blamed India for the Karachi attack, and New Delhi rejected Islamabad’s baseless remarks.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday said, “We have seen Pakistani reports making baseless allegations against India regarding the recent Karachi incident,” said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.
“We strongly reject these claims. Instead of blaming others, Pakistan should look within, take real action against terrorism on its own soil, and stop using terrorism as a tool of its policy,” he added.
The development is in line with the continuing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021.
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