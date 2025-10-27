Pakistan has claimed that it foiled a major terror attack on October 24 in the general area of Jhallar, North Waziristan District. Pakistan's DG IPSR said that while it eliminated 25 terrorists, five of its soldiers lost their lives in the encounter. Ironically, while the country continues to serve as a breeding ground for extremist groups, its military establishment has once again attempted to shift responsibility by blaming “Indian proxies” for the alleged plot — without offering any verifiable evidence. Reports from the region suggest that the attack was being planned by a local Pakistani militant faction operating against the Pakistan Army itself, underscoring the deep internal fissures plaguing the state.

“On 24 October 2025, Security Forces foiled a major terrorist incident and averted a potential catastrophic attack. Based on credible intelligence on reported presence of Khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij preparing a Vehicle borne suicide bomber for a major terrorist activity, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Jhallar, North Waziristan District. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij location and through precise and skillful engagement, destroyed the vehicle being prepared for the suicide attack and also eliminated three Indian sponsored khwarij,” said Pakistan’s DG ISPR in a statement.

The statement further added, “Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Kharji found in the area as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision ‘Azm e Istehkam’ (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”

This narrative, however, fits a familiar pattern in Pakistan’s domestic information campaigns. Facing growing discontent at home, the military establishment — under Army Chief General Asim Munir — has increasingly relied on framing internal unrest as the product of “foreign-sponsored terrorism.” Analysts note that this strategy allows the army to deflect public anger away from its own failings while justifying ongoing crackdowns in regions such as Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Over the past two years, Pakistan’s internal security situation has deteriorated sharply. Dozens of attacks targeting security forces have been carried out by local insurgent and extremist groups, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Baloch militant outfits. The military’s inability to curb these threats — despite heavy-handed operations — has cost hundreds of soldiers’ lives. Reports also suggest growing resentment within the ranks toward Munir’s leadership, as morale declines and field losses mount.

General Munir’s tenure has been marked by widening rifts between the military and civilians, with protests over disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and the suppression of political dissent. Critics argue that instead of addressing these grievances or reforming counterterrorism policy, the army continues to invoke India as a convenient scapegoat to maintain control of the domestic narrative.

This tendency is not new. From claims of downing multiple Indian jets during Operation Sindoor without substantiated evidence to repeated accusations of “Indian proxies” behind every insurgent group operating inside Pakistan, the ISPR’s communications have increasingly served as instruments of narrative management rather than factual reporting. The latest claim from North Waziristan follows the same script — dramatizing internal security failures while attempting to portray Pakistan as a perpetual victim of external interference.

India has consistently rejected these allegations, citing Pakistan’s own history of nurturing the very militant networks it now struggles to contain. As internal instability grows and public confidence in the military declines, the pattern of deflection and denial may no longer suffice. General Munir’s leadership faces a mounting credibility crisis — one that cannot be resolved through press statements or propaganda alone.