/Pakistan conspiring to turn PoK into 'Jallianwala Bagh’? DNA decodes

The Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee, the largest organisation fighting for the rights of the people of PoK, has launched its most significant protest against Pakistan. A march has commenced from Rawalakot, the epicentre of this movement, toward the capital, Muzaffarabad. Thousands of people are participating in this march, with sit-ins and demonstrations being held across the region. To block this march, the Pakistani government has deployed thousands of Pak Rangers and Frontier Force personnel, leading to clashes with protesters. This movement against the oppression of residents in PoK is not limited to the region; protests in its support are also taking place in cities worldwide, including London and Paris.