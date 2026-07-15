/Pakistan conspiring to turn PoK into 'Jallianwala Bagh’? DNA decodes

The anti-Pakistan protest in the Occupied Kashmir has intensified with even women and children taking to the streets. However, at the same time, the Pakistani forces are carrying out one of the most brutal crackdowns against the protestors. There are claims that Pakistan is conspiring to turn Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) into a 'Jallianwala Bagh.'
Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have already ideologically separated from Pakistan. Now, the largest movement yet to end Pakistan's illegal occupation has begun in PoK. Today, protesters in PoK launched a march toward the capital, Muzaffarabad. To suppress this, Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI, has allegedly orchestrated a 'false flag' operation. It is essential to understand how intense the movement in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir has become, why Pakistan has activated Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists to crush it, and how General Munir is planning a conspiracy reminiscent of Jallianwala Bagh under the guise of counter-terrorism. In today’s DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, has analysed the developments in the PoK.
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The Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee, the largest organisation fighting for the rights of the people of PoK, has launched its most significant protest against Pakistan. A march has commenced from Rawalakot, the epicentre of this movement, toward the capital, Muzaffarabad. Thousands of people are participating in this march, with sit-ins and demonstrations being held across the region. To block this march, the Pakistani government has deployed thousands of Pak Rangers and Frontier Force personnel, leading to clashes with protesters. This movement against the oppression of residents in PoK is not limited to the region; protests in its support are also taking place in cities worldwide, including London and Paris.
Pakistan is continuously arresting and killing leaders to crush this movement. However, if shots are fired this time, the situation could spiral out of control, as women and children are also participating in the march. Observing the scale of this crowd and their anger, Pakistan’s rulers fear that PoK may be slipping out of their hands.
Pakistan is now labelling the protesters as terrorists. To validate this claim, the ISI has orchestrated a conspiracy by activating Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in PoK:
* Just one day before today's march began in PoK, LeT terrorists carried out a false flag attack on a Pakistan Rangers camp near Rawalakot in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
* A training camp for Lashkar-e-Taiba, run by terrorist Rizwan Hanif, is located near this Rangers camp. His group executed the attack.
* In this attack, Pakistan Rangers' Naik Imtiaz Ali was killed, and five others were injured.
The objective of this false-flag operation is to create a pretext for harsh military action against those demanding their rights in PoK. The ISI’s plan is to convince the people of Pakistan that such attacks are being carried out by individuals associated with the Balochistan Liberation Front—who are also involved in the protests in PoK—and therefore, it is necessary to dismantle the movement.
The ISI plans to execute more such attacks during the demonstrations organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee. Following this, the bodies of the Rangers killed would be presented as casualties of the false-flag operation, providing an excuse to use force to crush the movement. To facilitate this, Pakistan has deployed 20,000 Rangers and paramilitary personnel in PoK.
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