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Pakistan conspiring to turn PoK into 'Jallianwala Bagh’? DNA decodes

The ISI plans to execute more attacks during the demonstrations organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 11:42 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 11:42 PM IST
Pakistan conspiring to turn PoK into 'Jallianwala Bagh’? DNA decodes
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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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