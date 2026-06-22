/Pakistan court sentences BYC leader Mahrang Baloch, four others to life imprisonment

“There was no legal basis in this case. If even a single acceptable piece of evidence had existed, at the very least it could have been said that the trial should proceed. There are two separate FIRs for this one case, where not a single solid piece of evidence exists, where the proofs are dubious, and where the FIRs contradict each other; therefore, to pronounce a sentence of life imprisonment is not justice but tyranny—and this is no ordinary tyranny, but an open state and judicial tyranny,” read a statement issued by the BYC.