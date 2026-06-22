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Pakistan court sentences BYC leader Mahrang Baloch, four others to life imprisonment

A Pakistani anti-terrorism court sentenced Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch and four others to life imprisonment over the death of a Frontier Corps official during the Raji Machi gathering in Gwadar.

Published: Jun 22, 2026, 09:55 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 09:55 PM IST
Pakistan court sentences BYC leader Mahrang Baloch, four others to life imprisonment
Image Credit: IANS

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