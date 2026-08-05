The government of Pakistan, headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the military command under General Asim Munir, Army Chief, are currently dealing with growing dual crises in politics and civil life. While violence continues to plague the electoral process in the disputed region of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) party led by Imran Khan has initiated a nationwide agitation campaign.
In order to manage narratives related to the dual crises, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has imposed severe restrictions on foreign journalists through the recently introduced Foreign Media Facilitation Guidelines 2026.
PTI, the political party headed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has declared a nation-wide agitation campaign demanding the immediate release of the leader and his wife Bushra Bibi.
Strategic planning: Following the discussion in a parliamentary party meeting held by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, the party has confirmed the start of the agitation campaign, including large rallies, demonstrations, and long marches.
Opposition alliance: PTI general secretary Salman Akram Raja met opposition leaders, such as Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, to consult and join political fronts against the current regime.
Incarceration update: Imran Khan is currently serving a rigorous imprisonment at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi as part of the Toshakhana case.
While electoral processes in PoK are being carried out, they are increasingly becoming violent. The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won 14 of 18 seats in the second phase of elections, thus raising its total number to 23 and securing a majority. However, political success is marred by civil unrest:
Violence and deaths: There have been casualties caused by the riots at the time of election, with at least one person dead and several others injured.
Boycotting threat: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has formally accused the ruling party of rigging and threatened a boycott from participating in the third phase of the election process.
Continuous civil protest: There have been ongoing protests by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC). This group was outlawed in June by the authorities. However, the groups have claimed that there have been 37 deaths resulting from the months of protesting regarding the refugee seats issue, although the government denies any civilian deaths.
India has never accepted the legitimacy of the elections since it sees the process as a political strategy meant to legalize Pakistan's illegal occupation of the area.
In order to shield Pakistan from worldwide criticism regarding the violation of human rights in PoK and its political oppression, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MOIB) has put some restrictions on foreign journalists.
According to the Foreign Media Facilitation Guidelines 2026, foreign journalists are required to have an official No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued by the EP Wing before traveling beyond Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi for reporting and social media work or filming.
The regulations mandate complete registration for all foreign correspondents, local fixers, production crews, and overseas Pakistani journalists contributing to foreign news outlets. Registration cards will take approximately seven working days to issue, while press accreditation processing will take between four to six weeks.
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