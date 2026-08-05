Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Twin volcanoes erupt: How Imran's street movement and PoK electoral revolt are choking Islamabad | EXPLAINED

Twin volcanoes erupt: How Imran's street movement and PoK electoral revolt are choking Islamabad | EXPLAINED

The Pakistani government and military establishment face escalating pressure on two fronts as PTI begins nationwide protests while election violence erupts in PoK.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 10:35 AM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 10:36 AM IST
Twin volcanoes erupt: How Imran's street movement and PoK electoral revolt are choking Islamabad | EXPLAINED
Image Credit: PTI launches nationwide protests while violent PoK elections leave the govt cornered on two fronts.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Twin volcanoes erupt: How Imran's street movement and PoK electoral revolt are choking Islamabad | EXPLAINED
2
3
4
5