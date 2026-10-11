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Pakistan declares emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid ex-PM Imran Khan supporters protest; provincial government ceases to exist

Pakistan has imposed emergency rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a stronghold of Imran Khan’s PTI, citing deteriorating law and order and security concerns amid anti-government protests demanding the jailed former prime minister’s release.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 04:56 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 04:56 PM IST
Pakistan declares emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid ex-PM Imran Khan supporters protest; provincial government ceases to exist
Image Credit: ANI

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