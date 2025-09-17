Advertisement
PAKISTAN DEFENCE MINISTER

Pakistan Defence Minister Drops Shocking Claim About US Politicians

Asif claimed that Pakistan is being unjustly maligned for corruption. On the contrary, he alleged that American politicians, lawmakers, and the ruling elite openly receive financial support from Israel and its lobbying groups.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2025, 12:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pakistan Defence Minister Drops Shocking Claim About US PoliticiansPakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif. (Photo credit: Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal/IANS)

In what seems to be a fresh addition to his long list of controversial remarks, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khwaja Asif has sparked outrage by taking a swipe at US politicians, claiming they openly accept bribes from Israel and suggesting he would only do so in secrecy.

The Pakistan Defence Minister said this during an interview with journalist Shahzeb Khanzada on Geo TV.  During the interview, Asif argued that Pakistan is being unjustly maligned for corruption. On the contrary, he alleged that American politicians, lawmakers, and the ruling elite openly receive financial support from Israel and its lobbying groups.

"We are being defamed for taking bribes. American politicians accept bribes from Israel openly. If I have to take bribes, I will do it in a backroom somewhere," he said. 

Khawaja Asif further claimed that while Pakistan is constantly accused of corruption, the US has institutionalized such practices under the guise of political funding.

In the same program on Geo TV, Asif also proposed the idea of Islamic countries forming a collective security system along the lines of NATO, which he described as a "defensive alliance."

His comments come at a time of heightened global tensions, as Israel intensifies its attacks on Gaza and US officials reaffirm their support for Tel Aviv. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is still battling a corruption trial, which he has dismissed as politically motivated.

This is not the first time Asif has made bold allegations. Last month, he claimed that over half of Pakistan's senior diplomats were sending illegal funds abroad, mainly to Portugal. He said corruption lets bureaucrats gain foreign assets and citizenship, while politicians are left with only "leftovers."

 

