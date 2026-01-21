PIZZA-GATE In Pakistan: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Cuts Ribbon On 'Fake' Pizza Hut; Global Brand Issues Disclaimer | SHOCKING VIDEO

In a shocking turn of events that has turned into a massive "meme-fest" across social media, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif inaugurated an unauthorised and "fake" Pizza Hut outlet in his hometown of Sialkot on Tuesday. It was supposed to be a high-profile ribbon-cutting publicity ceremony until the official Pakistan franchise of the international food chain issued a stinging public disclaimer.

The 'Grand' Inauguration

Meanwhile, senior PML-N leader Khawaja Asif inaugurated the event in Sialkot Cantonment with much fanfare. Pictures and videos of the minister cutting the ribbon at the outlet - complete with the red-roof logo and standard Pizza Hut branding - were being widely shared by his supporters as a source of pride for the local commercial development.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif inaugurates a fake Pizza Hut in Sialkot. pic.twitter.com/Us2GAKVDs3 — TRIDENT (@TridentxIN) January 21, 2026

Pizza Hut Grants Worldwide Disclaimer

It was a very short-lived celebration, as within hours, Pizza Hut Pakistan came out with an official statement to dissociate it from the establishment. The company explained that the Sialkot outlet was an "unauthorised" store with no legal or operational ties to Yum! Brands.

"This outlet is not associated with Pizza Hut Pakistan or Yum! Brands. It does not follow Pizza Hut International recipes, quality protocols, food safety, or operational standards," the company stated.

The official statement. pic.twitter.com/vsnQRyeMD7 — MD Umair Khan (@MDUmairKh) January 20, 2026

The franchise further confirmed that it had filed a complaint with the authorities about the misuse of its trademark and branding.

Social Media Backlash: 'Fake Minister, Fake Pizza'

The situation has rendered Khawaja Asif the center of ridicule on social media platforms. People were amazed at the incompetence of the office of a federal minister that allegedly conducted no background checking before the public engagement at a business establishment.

Critics and opposition supporters were quick to make connections. Many people on X (formerly Twitter) gave him the title of "fake MNA" (Member of National Assembly) for "fake pizza shop." "In a country of 'unauthentic' mandates, even the pizzas are unauthorised," posted a popular comment on X (formerly Twitter).

"Authorised Stores Only in Major Cities" To avoid consumer confusion, the Pizza Hut Pakistan spokesperson clarified that it is operating only 16 outlets across the country, 14 outlets located in the city of Lahore, and the other two are located in Islamabad.

