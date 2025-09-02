The Genius Of Pakistan: Defence Minister Solves Floods By Telling Citizens To Collect Water In 'Containers' | VIRAL VIDEO

At a time of historic flood crisis in Pakistan's Punjab province, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has invited sharp criticism for making a ridiculous and insensitive remark. In an interview with a local news channel, Asif told flood-hit citizens to treat the excess water as a "blessing" and to "store it" in containers in their houses.

Minister's Statement Arises In The Wake Of Human And Economic Crisis

Asif's statement has gone viral and elicited widespread anger on social media. His statement came at a time when persistent monsoon rains are still wreaking havoc on the region. Local media reported that monsoon flooding in Punjab has claimed at least 33 lives and displaced more than 700,000 residents, affecting an estimated two million people.

Allah sent flood to Pakistan save Pakistanis:



Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khwaja Asif suggested that the floods should be seen as a ‘Blessing,’ urging civilians to store the floodwater in tubs and buckets at home instead of protesting. pic.twitter.com/9bngzs8FxD — OSINT Updates (@OsintUpdates) September 1, 2025

Punjab's senior minister Maryam Aurangzeb described this as the "biggest flood in the history of the Punjab," highlighting that three large rivers—Sutlej, Chenab, and Ravi—had seen water levels unlike ever before. The situation has also created apprehensions of a food crisis, given floods in 2022 wiped out vast tracts of agriculture, and Punjab is a major agricultural belt.

Fatalities And Damage Continue To Rise Across The Country

The monsoon season has been especially harsh this year, with the National Weather Center reporting that Punjab had 26.5% more rainfall between July 1 and August 27 than in the corresponding period last year. Pakistan's national disaster management authority has reported that rain-related incidents have claimed the lives of 849 individuals and injured 1,130 across the country since June 26, highlighting the magnitude of the current humanitarian crisis.

