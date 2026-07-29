/'PoK protesters are enemies like India': Pakistan defence minister sparks mass outrage

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has sparked criticism after making remarks about protesters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). His comments came at a time when protests, election boycott calls, and allegations of a security crackdown continue across the region. Several political leaders and residents have raised concerns over the situation as unrest remains high.
Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said, "I put the protesters of PoK in the same category as India and consider them as enemies"
The statement has triggered criticism from several quarters as protests continue in different parts of PoK.
"I put the protesters of PojK in the same category as India and consider them as enemies": Pak Def Min Khawaja Asif pic.twitter.com/YS9NzhW9Jf
Unrest has been reported across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir for several weeks. According to reports, more than 90 people have died since June 5 during protests and related incidents.
Several videos shared on social media allegedly show Pakistani security personnel firing on civilians in Mirpur city. Other videos appear to show bodies being loaded into security vehicles after the incidents.
Indian intelligence agencies have reported a major security deployment across PoK as the election process began. Reports claim that snipers have been deployed at several locations.
Security forces have also been accused of using live ammunition and long-range tear gas shells to disperse protesters.
Officials claim that security personnel have been instructed to take strict action against people boycotting the elections.
Thirteen seats are being contested in the multi-phase legislative assembly elections in PoK.
Several groups have called for a boycott of the elections. Protesters argue that their concerns have not been addressed and believe that the election process will not bring meaningful change to the region.
Many residents also fear that the elections could be influenced by Pakistan's military establishment.
Reports suggest that internet and mobile services have been suspended in several areas of PoK.
There are also claims that electricity and water supplies have been disrupted in some parts of the region.
Protest groups have appealed to journalists and international organizations to highlight the situation and increase pressure on Pakistani authorities.
Officials say that demonstrations remain active despite the security measures.
According to reports, large gatherings of protesters continue in Rawalakot and other areas. Authorities describe the situation as tense, with no immediate signs of the protests ending.
Protesters say they will continue their movement despite the challenges they face.
Pakistan opposition leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, chief of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), condemned the reported firing by security forces.
He said that people have the right to protest and claimed that many residents believe the elections have been rigged.
Rehman urged authorities to stop using force against protesters and said that his party stands with the people of PoK.
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