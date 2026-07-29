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'PoK protesters are enemies like India': Pakistan defence minister sparks mass outrage

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif faces criticism after calling PoK protesters enemies. The remarks come amid election boycott calls, protests, and security operations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 09:36 AM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 09:44 AM IST
'PoK protesters are enemies like India': Pakistan defence minister sparks mass outrage
Image Credit: X. Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

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