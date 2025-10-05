Pakistan Defence Minister Reacts To India's 'Wiped Off Map' Warning
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday strongly responded to Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s “Stop Terrorism or Be Wiped Off the Map” warning, asserting that India could face severe repercussions. He added that Pakistan’s armed forces, guided by divine support, are prepared to retaliate decisively.
