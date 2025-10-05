Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2968391https://zeenews.india.com/world/pakistan-defence-minister-reacts-to-indias-wiped-off-map-warning-2968391.html
NewsWorld
PAKISTAN

Pakistan Defence Minister Reacts To India's 'Wiped Off Map' Warning

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday strongly responded to Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s “Stop Terrorism or Be Wiped Off the Map” warning, asserting that India could face severe repercussions. He added that Pakistan’s armed forces, guided by divine support, are prepared to retaliate decisively.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 05, 2025, 07:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pakistan Defence Minister Reacts To India's 'Wiped Off Map' WarningPakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif and Indian Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi. (Photo: ANI)

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday strongly responded to Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s “Stop Terrorism or Be Wiped Off the Map” warning, asserting that India could face severe repercussions. He added that Pakistan’s armed forces, guided by divine support, are prepared to retaliate decisively.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh