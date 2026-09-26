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Pakistan blast: 11 killed and 30 injured in Dera Ismail Khan explosion

At least 11 people have died and 30 others are injured following a powerful blast in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan. Read the latest updates on the rescue operations.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 05:16 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 05:56 PM IST
Pakistan blast: 11 killed and 30 injured in Dera Ismail Khan explosion
Image Credit: IANS. Representative image.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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