Pakistan Designates ‘Safe Zones’ In Major Cities, Restricts Undocumented Migrants

Pakistan has declared Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Murree, and Haripur as "safe zones," barring undocumented migrants, tightening visa enforcement, and prohibiting SIM issuance and property transactions for those without legal status, Khaama Press reported.

According to Khaama Press, the decision was made during a meeting at the Capital Development Authority, attended by officials from the Interior Ministry, the National Database and Registration Authority, the Federal Investigation Agency, and counterterrorism police.

"These cities have been classified as protected areas. Only foreigners with valid visas will be permitted to stay," officials said, Khaama Press added. Authorities warned that violations would face strict security action.

A joint database is being developed to track foreign residents, with access provided to multiple state agencies, the report said. Additionally, SIM cards will not be issued to people without valid visas, and real estate transactions involving undocumented migrants will be banned.

Khaama Press noted that in recent months, Pakistan has intensified its crackdown on migrants, particularly Afghans, with thousands detained and many deported. International organizations have expressed concern over the humanitarian consequences of these measures, urging Islamabad to respect human rights while enforcing migration policies.

In line with this crackdown, over 30,000 Afghan nationals illegally residing in Quetta division have been repatriated to Afghanistan in less than a month, official sources told Dawn. The Pakistani government had set a deadline of July 31 for all illegal Afghans living in Pakistan to return to their home country. While many refugees complied after the deadline, a significant number remained, prompting authorities to launch legal action against those who ignored the order, Dawn reported.

Joint teams comprising police, Frontier Corps, FIA, and district administration were formed to take action against undocumented Afghans, Dawn added. On Tuesday, a meeting chaired by Quetta division commissioner Shahzeb Khan Kakar reviewed the ongoing crackdown on illegal Afghans in the province. The meeting was attended by the deputy commissioner of Quetta, retired Captain Meharullah Badini, assistant commissioner Kaleemullah, and representatives from the police, FIA, NADRA, special branch, PTA, home department, and other relevant agencies. Deputy commissioners of Qila Abdullah and Pishin, as well as the SP of Pishin, joined the meeting online, according to Dawn.

Officials informed the meeting that coordination between agencies had been strengthened to accelerate the operation against illegal Afghans. The commissioner instructed the teams to conduct daily operations targeting undocumented Afghans and to collect records of all illegal residents' bank accounts and mobile SIMs. He emphasized the importance of involving local elders and community leaders to ensure the repatriation process proceeds peacefully, Dawn reported.

He further directed that special care must be taken regarding women and children during the operation and urged all departments to work closely together to devise an effective strategy for the repatriation of all illegal Afghans to Afghanistan, according to Dawn.