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‘Pakistan doesn't have press freedom’: Vance reveals the reason behind delay in releasing full text of US-Iran deal

US Vice President JD Vance said delays in releasing the full US-Iran peace deal were partly due to differing media transparency standards in Pakistan and Qatar, drawing fresh attention to Pakistan’s press freedom record.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 04:15 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 04:29 PM IST
‘Pakistan doesn't have press freedom’: Vance reveals the reason behind delay in releasing full text of US-Iran deal
Image Credit: ANI

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