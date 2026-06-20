/‘Pakistan doesn't have press freedom’: Vance reveals the reason behind delay in releasing full text of US-Iran deal

Pakistan continues to face a string of embarrassments over the US-Iran peace deal, which it helped broker together with Qatar.
US Vice President JD Vance appeared to take a dig at Pakistan’s press freedom while explaining the Trump administration's delay in releasing the full text of the US-Iran peace agreement.
Speaking on the podcast, Interesting Times with Ross Douthat, Vance said the administration had planned to make the agreement public sooner, but indicated that differing standards of media transparency between the United States and the mediating countries had contributed to the delay.
"We actually wanted to get it out. I think part of the misalignment here is that in the Pakistani and Qatari systems, they don't quite have the First Amendment and freedom of the press," Vance said.
JD Vance:— Clash Report (@clashreport) June 20, 2026
In the Pakistani and Qatari systems, they don’t quite have the First Amendment and freedom of the press.
Source: NYT pic.twitter.com/bp1ajruOir
The remarks came after criticism from Democrats and transparency advocates, who questioned the administration’s decision to withhold the full text of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) for two days following President Donald Trump’s announcement of the interim agreement on June 15.
"And so, there isn't this expectation (in Pakistan) that the text is going to be out there for the American people to actually interrogate and look at and analyse and understand for themselves. But it will be out," Vance further said.
The US-Iran peace agreement was eventually released on June 17.
Pakistan is now facing renewed scrutiny following Vice President JD Vance’s comments, which have drawn fresh attention to the country’s media freedom record. Pakistan ranks 153rd out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index and has repeatedly faced criticism from international organizations over restrictions on journalists and media outlets. The issue has gained further prominence following controversial constitutional amendments introduced in late 2025, which critics say have weakened judicial protections for fundamental rights.
Diplomatic embarrassment for Islamabad
Vance’s remarks have added to a series of diplomatic setbacks for Pakistan, which had presented its role in brokering the US-Iran deal as a significant foreign policy achievement.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had earlier announced that a formal signing ceremony would be held in Switzerland on June 19. However, President Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian ultimately signed the Memorandum of Understanding digitally.
Iranian officials later clarified that no signing ceremony was scheduled in Switzerland. Sharif subsequently removed all references to the Switzerland event from his statements and cancelled his planned visit.
Nuclear talks shift to Switzerland
Meanwhile, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff is heading to Switzerland for a new round of discussions with Iranian officials on a possible nuclear agreement, according to Axios. These talks follow recent Israel-Hezbollah clashes that complicated broader diplomatic efforts.
Key elements of the US-Iran deal
The 14-point agreement, signed by Trump and Pezeshkian, seeks to end hostilities across West Asia and extend the current ceasefire for 60 days. It includes provisions for sanctions relief, the release of frozen Iranian assets, guarantees for safe commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, and a proposed $300 billion reconstruction fund for Iran.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.