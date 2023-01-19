'Pakistan doesn't see a partner in PM Modi but it did in...': Pak minister Hina Rabbani

Davos: Pakistan's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar, has said that her country does not see a "partner" in Prime Minister Narendra Modi for working towards peace between the two countries, but it saw a partner in his predecessors, Manmohan Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Speaking at a session on South Asia at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023, Khar said that when she was foreign minister, she had worked hard to press for better cooperation and the situation was much better at that time compared to now.

Khar makes statement on Indo-Pak relations after Shehbaz Sharif calls for talks

Khar said that "What we have done in these years, we have added to the hostility. We must realise that we cannot change geography. And let's understand it's not a South Asia problem, it is an India-Pakistan problem and the problem from India side and there was a lack of statesmanship."

Also Read: 'We have learnt our lesson from wars, want peace now': Pak PM's msg to PM Modi

Khar's comments come days after Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sought "serious" and "sincere" talks with his Indian counterpart for the resolution of the "burning" issues, including Kashmir. Khar further said Pakistan has learned its lessons from the past and it wants to move forward but she feels that India was always a country where all religions coexisted but that was not the case anymore.

'PM Modi extended his hand several times': Art of Living Founder at WEF 2023

Art of Living Founder Sri Ravi Shankar, who was on the same panel discussion, said that Pakistan has to realise the problem is from their side as India does not have problem with any other neighbour. He said the two countries share the same language and have similar cultures, food etc. Ravi Shankar said Prime Minister Modi has extended his hand several times and repeatedly offered to help and the allegation that the current prime minister has shown no willingness makes no sense.

Khar also alleged that India's secular fabric has been torn apart during the tenure of the current government, a charge which was strongly rebutted by Ravi Shankar.

(With PTI inputs)