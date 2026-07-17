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Pakistan draws 'red line' for Iran, warns against attacks on Saudi Arabia

The warning comes after Iran-backed Houthis action against Saudi Arabia, with whome Pakistan has a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement.  

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 08:37 AM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 08:37 AM IST
Pakistan draws 'red line' for Iran, warns against attacks on Saudi Arabia
Image Credit: Pakistan fears involvement in the West Asia war, with attacks on Saudi Arabia (Image: IANS)

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