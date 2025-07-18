Pakistan Drowns: Deadly Floods Push Death Toll To 159; Punjab Declares Emergency As Videos Show Catastrophe | WATCH

Heavily monsoon rains have brought widespread destruction throughout Pakistan, killing at least 63 and injuring close to 300 in the Punjab province alone in the last 24 hours. The dramatic rise in casualties has escalated the overall death toll from rain-related fatalities to at least 159 since late June, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported.

Thursday was one of the most fatal days of this year's monsoon spell. The worst-hit district in Punjab is Chakwal, a salt range district 300 kilometers to the north of Lahore, which received a record 423 mm of rain in the past 24 hours, causing flash floods.

India released unexpected water in Jhelum River as Pakistan was already facing floods due to heavy rains

The water that is released by India in Jhelum River resulted in possible destruction of Hindu temple in #Chakwal

The temple is a historic site

"A relief operation is in progress in Chakwal to rescue individuals stranded by flash floods and with the assistance of the military and local administration," the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) informed.

Heavy Rain Floods Katas Raj Temple in Chakwal!

Heritage at Risk!



Footage from Chakwal shows rainwater flooding multiple parts of the historic Katas Raj Temple complex, one of the most sacred Hindu pilgrimage sites in Pakistan. As heavy downpours continue, water has entered…

The persistent rains have caused extensive flooding and scores of building collapses, with the majority of deaths reported as a result of the roofs of weaker houses collapsing. Some of the worst-affected cities include Lahore, the provincial capital, where 15 people died, Faisalabad with nine, and agricultural towns such as Okara, Sahiwal, and Pakpattan, which also suffered several deaths.

Emergency aerial support was provided in Jhelum after flash floods stranded 40 people in Deras at Mouza Dhok Biddar and Nakkan Kalan. With boat rescue impossible due to heavy rain, the Pakistan Army safely evacuated all individuals.

As the monsoon season started in late June, Punjab alone has reported 103 fatalities and 393 injuries, in addition to destruction of more than 120 houses and six livestock animals, according to data from PDMA.

As the crisis grows, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ordered a "rain emergency" in different regions of the province, including Rawalpindi, requesting citizens to stay alert. "All concerned departments such as the district administration, police, and Rescue 1122 have been fully deployed throughout the province to safeguard citizens from the deteriorating flood situation," a Punjab government press release confirmed. Hospitals have been put on red alert, with orders for field hospitals and medical units to be fully on standby.

Flood Like Situation In Rawalpindi, Pakistan after heavy rains



The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has made a high flood warning for River Jhelum at Mangla, expecting large surges of water, and cautioned that surrounding streams could also overflow within the next 24 hours and affect surrounding communities. There will be a continuation of monsoon rain in Punjab during Friday.

Although monsoons are essential for South Asia's agriculture and water replenishment, their growing negative impact in Pakistan is compounded by unprecedented urban growth, poor drainage systems, and frequent extreme weather conditions, which experts attribute to climate change. The NDMA indicated that more than 1,000 houses have been destroyed across the country since June 25.