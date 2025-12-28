Pakistan During Operation Sindoor: Fear Gripped Islamabad, President Zardari Advised To Take Bunker Shelter

Operation Sindoor: After the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives, the Indian Armed Forces carried out a precise operation against terrorists in the early hours of May 7, launching 'Operation Sindoor'. India’s swift retaliation rattled Pakistan’s top leadership, with the Pakistani President admitting that he was advised to take shelter in a bunker during the escalation.

Speaking during an event on Saturday, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari revealed that during New Delhi's retaliatory strikes in May, his Military Secretary advised him to move to a bunker for safety. Despite a warning from the Military Secretary, he offered only rhetoric, stating that he had refused to enter the bunker.

ANI quoted Zardari as saying, "My MS (Military Secretary) was there. He came to me and said, 'Sir, the war has started.' I had actually told him four days earlier that a war was going to happen. But he came to me and said, 'Sir, let's go to the bunkers.' I said, 'If martyrdom is to come, it will come here. Leaders don't die in bunkers. They die on the battlefield. They don't die sitting in bunkers'."

The military’s insistence underscored the intense fear that gripped Pakistan’s leadership amid the Indian operation.

Pakistan's FM Confirms India's Strikes On Nur Khan Air Base

Pakistan's Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, during the year-end press briefing on Saturday, confirmed that India had targeted its Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi's Chakala, damaging their military installation as well as injuring personnel posted there.

Speaking at the briefing, Dar stated that India had sent multiple drones over Pakistani territory within 36 hours, and one drone damaged the military installation, highlighting the scale and precision of the operation.

"They (India) send drones towards Pakistan. In 36 hours, at least 80 drones were sent... We were able to intercept 79 drones out of 80, and only one drone damaged a military installation and personnel were also injured in the attack," the Foreign Minister claimed.

India-Pakistan Tensions 2025

As part of Operation Sindoor, India's armed forces carried out strategic precision strikes on Pakistani military installations in May, following operations that targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Following India’s operation, tensions between India and Pakistan escalated, leading to increased cross-border shelling by Pakistan and retaliatory strikes by the Indian Armed Forces. Subsequently, Pakistan’s DGMO contacted India’s DGMO to propose a ceasefire, which India accepted, and a cessation of hostilities was announced on May 10.

(with ANI inputs)