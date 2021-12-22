Pakistan embarrassed again! Embassy In Argentina's 'JF17s deal' tweet shames Imran Khan government

Pakistani mission in Argentina on Wednesday posted a cryptic message on its Instagram page that prima facie appeared to be a swipe at the policies of the ruling Imran Khan government. The message, a little unclear, said that "Diplomats can’t be ‘la raison’ for failures" and Pakistan "may lose out the JF17 deal with Argentina also".

The JF17 fighter jets have been jointly developed by Islamabad and Beijing, and have been used by the Pakistani air force. Myanmar and Nigeria are the two countries that have ordered JF17s.

Here's what the message read: "We may lose out the JF17 deal with Argentina also. Political substitution in Islamabad may lead to a revival of Pakistan’s reliability & credibility. Diplomats can’t be ‘la raison’ for failures".

The development comes days after Twitter account of the Pakistani embassy in Serbia criticized the Imran Khan government. The tweet, which was later deleted, said, "With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you expect @ImranKhanPTI that we government official will remain silent & keep working for you without been paid for past 3 months & our children been forced out of school due to non payment of fees Is this #NayaPakistan?"

The tweet had a video embedded with the song "Aap ne ghabrana nahi", a phrase used by Pakistani PM in the past. The Pakistani foreign ministry later issued a statement and said that the account was hacked.

