Pakistan Enters Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Trump Summons Asim Munir — Zelenskyy-Like Treatment On Cards?

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made a sensational claim that foreign mercenaries from countries including Pakistan and China are fighting alongside Russian forces. This statement has stirred reactions from Islamabad to Washington.

The claim was made during Zelensky’s visit to Ukrainian troops in the Vovchansk sector of the Kharkiv region. It has drawn international attention and a sharp denial from Pakistan.

Zelensky said, "Today, I was with those defending our country in the Vovchansk direction – the warriors of the 17th Separate Motorized Infantry Battalion of the 57th Brigade named after Kish Otaman Kost Hordiienko. We spoke with commanders about the frontline situation, the defense of Vovchansk, and the dynamics of the battles. Our warriors in this sector are reporting the participation of mercenaries from China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and African countries in the war. We will respond."

Pakistan Reactions

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has rejected Zelensky’s claim as baseless.

A statement issued by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "The Government of Pakistan categorically rejects the baseless and unfounded allegations of the involvement of Pakistani nationals in the conflict in Ukraine."

Pakistan asserted that it has not been presented with any verifiable evidence of its nationals’ involvement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and added that it will take up the matter with Ukrainian authorities to seek clarification.

"To date, Pakistan has not been formally approached by the Ukrainian authorities, nor has any verifiable evidence been presented to substantiate such claims. The Government of Pakistan shall take up this matter with the Ukrainian authorities and seek clarification in this regard. Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter," the statement added.





Zelensky’s Allegations Stir Tensions In Pakistan

Zelensky’s allegations have stirred tensions and triggered concern in Islamabad. Pakistani leadership reportedly began to fear potential diplomatic fallout. There is speculation that after this revelation, former U.S. President Donald Trump, who has expressed support for Ukraine and is reportedly pushing for a ceasefire, might increase pressure on Pakistani leaders, including General Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In response, some Pakistani media outlets began running counter-narratives and have claimed that it is India, not Pakistan, that is indirectly supporting Russia, pointing to oil trade and alleged arms supplies between the two countries.

Some analysts believe these allegations could strain relations between Islamabad and Washington, especially given the US' current stance on Ukraine. There is also speculation that former President Donald Trump may publicly reprimand Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, just like he had a heated exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a tense meeting in the Oval Office in late February 2025.

Field Marshal Munir is set to visit the US again in August 2025, his second visit in just two months.

What Are Mercenaries?

Mercenaries are professional soldiers hired to fight for a foreign government or group, often motivated by financial incentives rather than ideological or national loyalty. In the context of the Russia–Ukraine War, both sides have reportedly enlisted foreign fighters. However, Russia's use of mercenaries, including those from countries like North Korea, has been more widely documented.