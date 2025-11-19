Pakistan Expanding Arms Footprint? Secretly Delivers Deadly JF-17 Block III Jets To Azerbaijan; Experts Stunned

New Delhi: Aviation and defense analysts have now confirmed that the JF-17 Block III fighter jets, which were previously spotted flying to Azerbaijan “for an exercise”, have officially joined the Azerbaijani Air Force. What initially appeared to be a routine training mission was in fact the handover of the advanced combat aircraft by Pakistan to Baku.

These aircraft made a high-profile debut during Azerbaijan’s Victory Day parade on November 8, 2025, where all Pakistani markings had already been removed. Operated by Azerbaijani pilots, the jets’ participation in the flypast signalled their full transfer and operational integration into Azerbaijan’s defense inventory.

Pakistan has delivered the first batch of three JF-17 Block III multirole fighter jets, including at least one twin-seat combat trainer, to replace the aging MiG-29 (Izdeliye 9-13) interceptors and MiG-29UB trainers previously operated by Azerbaijan.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Baku has now officially confirmed the arrival of five Pakistani JF-17 Thunder Block III fighters. During the Victory Day parade, four single-seat and one twin-seat variant were publicly displayed for the first time. The Office of the President of Azerbaijan highlighted that these aircraft are now part of the air defence force.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif praised the delivery during the parade, describing the jets as a symbol of the growing strategic cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

The aerial display included a flying wedge formation over Baku. Colonel Novruz Tahirov of the Azerbaijan Republic Air Force was identified as the backseat occupant of the lead twin-seat aircraft, as confirmed by the insignia on his uniform.

It is worth noticing that the aircraft flew without visible national markings, indicating a transitional phase prior to full operational assignment. This public display confirmed the aircraft’s transfer, making Azerbaijan the fourth operator of the JF-17 after Pakistan, Myanmar and Nigeria.

Footage of the aircraft shows that the same jets previously arrived in Azerbaijan in October for joint exercises with the Pakistan Air Force. During those exercises, the jets bore full Pakistani markings, including flags, roundels and serial numbers.

Ahead of the parade, these markings were removed while serial numbers remained visible, verifying the transfer. One aircraft, serial number 24-322, was documented both in full Pakistani livery during the arrival and later in Azerbaijani colours during the parade, confirming it as one of the same airframes. The inclusion of a twin-seat variant also indicates an emphasis on pilot training along with operational deployment.

The JF-17 induction follows a series of structured bilateral agreements. On February 22, 2024, Azerbaijan signed a $1.6 billion contract with Pakistan for the purchase of JF-17 Block III fighters, covering aircraft, pilot training and ordnance. A single Block III was displayed to Azerbaijani leadership during the Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition (ADEX) on September 25, 2024.

On June 6, 2025, Pakistan announced a larger export package comprising 40 JF-17 Block III aircraft worth $4.6 billion, building on the initial agreement. This transaction marks Pakistan’s largest recorded defense export and outlines phased deliveries, pilot training and logistical support.

The November parade demonstrated the first batch’s arrival, signalling rapid implementation of the defense pact. Further deliveries are expected in multiple phases, coordinated with training schedules and weapons integration to ensure full operational readiness.

Jointly developed by China’s Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC) and Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC), the JF-17 Thunder is a fourth-generation, single-engine and multirole fighter designed to replace older Mirage III/5, A-5C and F-7P aircraft. It has a service ceiling of approximately 16,900 metres, a top speed of Mach 1.8 and a maximum takeoff weight of 13,500 kilograms.

The aircraft carries up to 1,500 kilograms of ordnance across eight hardpoints. Powered by the Klimov RD-93MA turbofan producing 91.2 kN of thrust, the Block III variant features an AESA radar (KLJ-7A), wide-angle holographic head-up display, helmet-mounted sight system, missile approach warning sensors and an advanced digital fly-by-wire system.

It can deploy PL-15E beyond-visual-range missiles, PL-10E short-range missiles, precision-guided bombs, anti-ship missiles and anti-radiation munitions. The twin-seat JF-17B serves as a conversion trainer, equipped with internal fuel tanks in the vertical stabiliser and slight airframe modifications.

Production is split between Pakistan and China, with 58 percent of the airframe manufactured in Islamabad and 42 percent in Beijing. Final assembly is conducted at PAC Kamra. Over 350 aircraft have been built since the programme’s inception, with serial production in Pakistan starting in 2008.

The annual capacity at Kamra is around 20 aircraft, supporting both domestic and export customers. Pakistan began Block III production in December 2020 and inducted the first operational batch in March 2023. The aircraft now serves as the backbone of the Pakistan Air Force, with more than 160 in service, and has already been exported to Myanmar, Nigeria and Azerbaijan.

For Azerbaijan, the JF-17 Block III brings a transformative boost to its airpower. The aircraft’s AESA radar, long-range missile compatibility and integrated electronic warfare suite enhance situational awareness and combat reach. The twin-seat variant will train pilots and facilitate the transition to single-seat fighters.

Initial basing is expected at Nasosnaya Air Base, integrating seamlessly with existing fighter infrastructure. Over time, the JF-17 will support air-defense, ground-attack and precision strike missions, strengthening Azerbaijan’s ability to conduct joint operations and enhancing regional deterrence capabilities.