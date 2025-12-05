Pakistan Exposed: ‘Asim Munir Engineered The Pahalgam Attack For Personal Gains’, Admits Imran Khan’s Aide

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Exposing Pakistan’s long-running denial of any role in the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, an American-Pakistani political activist admitted that Army Chief Asim Munir deliberately engineered the April 22 strike, which killed 26 innocent civilians at the Baisaran meadow in Jammu Kashmir.

He alleged that the assault was designed to trigger a military clash with India and elevate Munir’s position within Pakistan’s power structure.

According to Salman Ahmad, a close associate of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the goal behind fuelling the confrontation was far more personal than political. He alleged that Munir wanted to use a cross-border clash to boost his influence and polish his public image at a time when criticism of his leadership has been rising inside Pakistan.

Speaking to CNN-News18, he referred to a recent letter signed by 42 US lawmakers urging the Trump administration to investigate alleged human rights violations linked to Munir.

“We have been warning the United States for years. Since the removal of Imran Khan in April 2022, Pakistan’s military has been crushing democratic space. And above all, Munir has become a threat to regional security,” he said.

‘Munir Is A Major Threat’

Salman further said, “Pakistan is a nuclear-armed country. A military dictatorship in such a state is dangerous. Asim Munir is a mentally unstable officer. He should not even be allowed near the armed forces,” he said, adding that the Army chief’s decisions endanger not just Pakistan’s democracy but “the entire region”.

He also alleged that people connected to him had been kidnapped and tortured in Pakistan. These incidents, he said, have increased significantly.

“You have to understand, Munir thinks he is destined to become the king of Pakistan. For the past seven weeks, he has not allowed anyone to meet Imran Khan. His cruelty is on full display,” said Salman.

Describing the political climate inside Pakistan, he claimed that the manipulation seen during the elections and the manner in which Imran Khan was sidelined created deep resentment across the country. He argued that Munir is now desperately trying to assert his authority.

“This is why Munir plotted the Pahalgam incident,” Salman reiterated and added, “He wanted India to retaliate. Once the fighting escalated, he could use the chaos to present himself as a wartime leader and push for the rank of field marshal.”

He pointed to what happened after Operation Sindoor, the retaliatory Indian action following the Pahalgam attack. “The fighting between the two countries carried on for four days. This shows Munir’s willingness to go to any length to secure personal gain. It reveals the pattern of his behavior,” he said.

Salman’s claims add another chapter to Pakistan’s ongoing political crisis, where accusations against the military leadership continue to intensify.