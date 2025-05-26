Pakistan Faces Another Humiliation At OIC: Proposal Against India Gets....Three Muslim Countries Block...

Pakistan faced another setback and global humiliation when its anti-India proposal was blocked outrightly. While India has sent seven multi-party delegations to 32 countries across the world to expose Pakistan's support to terrorism, Islamabad tried to isloate Paksitan at the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) but its bid fell flat on its face. Notably, there are 57 Muslim countries in the OIC including Pakistan. Of these, many countries share coordial relations with India and that's now hurting 'terror-state' Pakistan.

Notably, three Muslim nations - Indonesia, Egypt and Bahrain - thwarted Pakistan's effort to criticise India on the Kashmir issue at a meeting of Organisation of International Cooperation (OIC) Parliamentary Union held in Jakarta. Indonesia's opposition to anti-India reference was backed by Egypt and Bahrain. Notably, the OIC document has strong remarks related to Palestine and conditions in Gaza besides criticism of India on the Kashmir issue, as pushed by Pakistan.

Despite Pakistan's claims of having succeeded in its discussions with India during the Jakarta meeting, the truth is that its efforts regarding Kashmir within the OIC have not been successful. The OIC's refusal to support Pakistan's proposal indicates a significant decline in its influence among Islamic nations, signaling that many of these countries are aligning with India.

Notably, this comes after India's multi-party delegation, led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Baijayant Jay Panda, held a meeting with Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa on Sunday. Talking to reporters after the meeting, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who is one of the members of all-party delegation in Bahrain, said on Sunday that Bahrain is an old ally of India, and that the country will support India at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The multi-party delegations will also visit Egypt and Indonesia. Notably, the move comes after a four-day-long India-Pakistan military conflict that arose following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. India on May 7 launched Operation Sindoor targeting 9 terror camps in Pakistan and Occupied Kashmir with precision strikes. However, Pakistan made it their personal battle and attacked India on May 8 and 9 following which India launched retaliatory measures decimating many Pakistani army/air force installations. The two countries agreed to the cessation of hostilities on May 10 evening.