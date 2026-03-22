Pakistan facing rising instability amid West Asia conflict and domestic unrest: Report

LONDON: Pakistan is facing growing instability amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, domestic unrest, and strategic pressures, with its stance along Iran's eastern frontier and its alliance with Saudi Arabia and the US placing additional pressure on Islamabad, according to a report. Recent events in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB), which has a Shia majority, demonstrate the tensions. On March 1, clashes erupted between security personnel and protesters loyal to Iran after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's killing. As per reports, two soldiers were killed as protesters also attacked military positions and government buildings were set on fire, according to a report in UK-based Asian Lite.

China has said that unrest in PoGB could impact its China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The Karakoram Highway, which is crucial for the CPEC, has already faced disruptions due to natural hazards and political unrest, showcasing the vulnerability of Pakistan’s northern areas amid regional tensions.

Reportedly, security personnel have arrested several people with suspected links to Iran-backed groups, as part of efforts to stop further unrest. According to critics, these actions risk intensifying the grievances of people in Pakistan and increasing sectarian divides.

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"Pakistan’s military plays a central role in regional strategy, providing intelligence and logistical support to Arab and Western partners. Media narratives within the country have emphasised loyalty to allies like Saudi Arabia, while portraying Iran as an antagonist in regional disputes," the Asian Lite report said.

According to analysts, Pakistan's dependence on the Gulf, energy imports through ports like Yanbu and military funding shape its position in the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Meanwhile, Iran continues to carry out missile and drone attacks on nations in West Asia, with a smaller number of operations targeting Israel.

"Tehran’s support for groups such as the Taliban has raised further security concerns in Pakistan, potentially exposing the country to retaliatory actions along its western borders. Compounding Pakistan’s challenges, the army is concurrently engaged in counterinsurgency operations against Baloch separatists and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan militants, while continuing airstrikes in Afghanistan to pre-empt cross-border threats. These operations, however, have strained relations with China, which seeks stability to protect its multi-billion-dollar investments in the region," the report said.