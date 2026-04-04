Pakistan financial misery worsen: Islamabad to return $3.5 bn UAE debt before month

Pakistan has decided to repay $3.5 billion in debt to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) before the end of this month, local media reported citing a senior Pakistani official on Friday.

The official said that the move, though significantly reduce foreign exchange reserves, is a price the country is willing to pay to uphold its “national dignity.”

The official revealed that Abu Dhabi had sought the immediate repayment of the amount.

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“The amount will be returned as soon as possible. National dignity could not be compromised for financial considerations," Dawn reported citing official.

The funds were part of external financial assistance provided by the UAE in 2019 to help stabilise Pakistan’s balance of payments.

The official said the decision has removed uncertainty over the deposits made through the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, which had been rolled over several times since 2019. In recent months, these extensions had shortened to as little as one month, indicating growing Emirati unease over the continuation of the arrangement.

Under its ongoing programme with the International Monetary Fund, Pakistan is required to secure approximately $12.5 billion in rollovers from three key partners— China, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, to maintain reserve levels and meet its external financing needs. The UAE deposits were therefore a crucial component of this arrangement, as per the report.

The latest data indicates that Pakistan’s central bank reserves stand at approximately $16.3 billion. A $3 billion repayment from these reserves would cut them by around 18 per cent, substantially weakening the external buffer and reducing import cover.

Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry of Pakistan, via post on X, said it was “continuously monitoring and managing Pakistan’s external flows in order to ensure stable foreign exchange reserves”.

“The government of Pakistan remains committed to fulfilling all its external obligations,” it added.

As per the report, several other also admitted that repaying the funds would affect reserve levels but said the decision was made in light of evolving bilateral considerations and the UAE’s demand for immediate settlement.



Economic analysts noted that returning the funds could heighten pressure on the rupee and complicate Pakistan’s position under the IMF programme if not offset by fresh inflows. However, officials did not indicate any immediate plans for replacement financing.