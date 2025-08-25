Pakistan: Flood In Sutlej Forces Evacuation In Kasur; Villagers Distrust Relief Camps, Hesitant To Stay

Rising water levels in the Sutlej River have forced the district administration to start evacuating residents from flood-affected villages. On Sunday, teams began moving people to safer locations as the river crossed the high flood mark.



According to local authorities, the water gauge at Ganda Singh reached 21.80 feet, above the high-level flood mark of 20.75 feet. So far, 72 villages in Kasur have been affected, with crops across hundreds of acres submerged.



The floodwater was released into the Sutlej by India as part of monsoon water management under the Indus Waters Treaty.



As reported by DAWN, Rescue 1122 has confirmed that 1,686 people and 967 animals have been evacuated and shifted to safer areas.



They also helped transport 4,468 people to ensure access to food and necessities. Army personnel and rescuers have rescued over 30 fishermen stranded on an island of floodwater near Kamalpura village.

(Also Read: Himachal Nurse Crosses Flooded Stream To Give Life-Saving Injection: Viral Video)



Despite relief efforts, many villagers refused to stay at flood relief camps set up in public schools in Sheikhpura Nau, Sahjra, and other locations.

Residents said they preferred to stay with relatives due to distrust in the administration regarding food and fodder. Villagers still connected to main roads were also hesitant to leave their homes, citing difficulties in obtaining fodder for their animals as crops were destroyed.



Provincial Health Minister and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management, Khawaja Salman Rafique, visited Kasur on Sunday, he warned that flood conditions could worsen in Punjab rivers, including the Sutlej, within the next 24 hours, as quoted by DAWN.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

(Also Read: Pakistan: 33 Killed, 25 Missing Due To Floods And Landslides)



During a meeting at the Kasur DC Office, authorities, including PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia, the irrigation secretary, and chief engineers, reviewed relief operations.



The administration has set up 26 flood relief camps and shifted over 17,000 citizens from riverbanks to safer areas. Measures are also being planned to tackle possible flooding along the Chenab River in Sialkot and Gujrat.



Officials have urged residents along riverbanks to remain alert and cooperate with evacuation efforts, while those living in unsafe buildings are being moved to safer locations.



Authorities are closely monitoring the water level and have intensified relief operations in affected areas.