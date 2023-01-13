Pakistan food crisis: Man pushes another into open sewage during Atta distribution - WATCH

New Delhi: People of Pakistan are struggling to get wheat flour, the basic commodity of the kitchen as the country faces an economic crisis. The prices of wheat and flour have skyrocketed amid the ongoing crisis in Pakistan, The Express Tribune reported. Flour in Karachi is being sold from Rs 140 per kilogram to Rs 160 per kilogram. In Islamabad and Peshawar, a 10 kg bag of flour is being sold at Rs 1,500 per kilogram while a 20-kilogram bag of flour is being sold at Rs 2,800.

As the people of Pakistan suffer the consequences of inflation and struggle with the food crisis in the country, a video of a man is seen pushing other people in open sewage while the authorities distribute 'Atta' or wheat flour to people amid the crisis.

In a video going viral over social media platforms, a man is seen pushing another man into an open sewage to make way to get flour and then he is seen turning aound and trying to push another man. He then pushen another man into sewage on his way out of the crowded place.

(Disclaimer: Zee News could not confirm the authenticity of the above video.)

Mill owners in Punjab province have increased the price of flour to Rs 160 per kilogram. Balochistan`s Minister for Food Zamarak Achakzai has said that the wheat stock in the province had "completely ended."

He said that Balochistan immediately needed 400,000 sacks of wheat and warned that otherwise, the crisis could intensify. Similarly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been facing the worst-ever flour crisis as a bag of 20-kilogram flour is being sold for Rs 3100 after the government failed to control the price of the stable, The News International reported.