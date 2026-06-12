Pakistan's food crisis deepens: Meat prices soar as millions struggle to afford food

Pakistan, a country that has long struggled with economic instability, is facing a dangerous new reality. Political leaders in Islamabad, who have repeatedly promised economic relief, have instead overseen consecutive cycles of high inflation and rising living costs. As a result, many of the country's most vulnerable citizens are struggling to afford basic food.

Despite brief periods of economic recovery, deep structural problems continue to damage household budgets. With inflation rising again to 11.7% in May 2026 and transport costs surging by nearly 37%, Pakistan has ranked among the world's top 10 countries facing the worst food crises. Today, millions of families are being priced out of nutritious diets, turning meat into a luxury item for many households.

Pakistan's headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation stood at 11.7% year-on-year (YoY) in May 2026, up from 10.9% in April. This is the highest inflation rate since June 2024 and remains well above the State Bank of Pakistan's target range of 5–7%. Food and non-alcoholic beverage inflation reached 7.9% YoY in May, slightly higher than 7.6% in April.

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With nearly 29% of the population living in poverty, the state's inability to control rising costs has turned a simple grocery trip into a struggle for survival.

Pakistan Among Countries Facing Severe Food Insecurity

According to the 2026 Global Report on Food Crises (GRFC), Pakistan ranks among the 10 countries with the largest food crises in the world. Approximately 11 million people faced acute food insecurity in 2025.

This does not mean that one out of every ten Pakistanis is facing food insecurity. Pakistan's population is about 250 million, so 11 million people represent roughly 4–5% of the population, or about 1 in every 23 Pakistanis.

Food Prices Higher Than Many Neighbouring Markets

Notably, the cost of mutton, cooking oil, eggs, sugar, milk, and many other everyday food items is generally higher in Pakistan than in India. The average Pakistani consumer is paying significantly more for basic necessities than they did just a few years ago, while incomes have struggled to keep pace with rising prices.

A comparative market analysis of retail grocery data from mid-June 2026 reveals that the cost of household staples remains significantly higher in Pakistan than in neighboring India, putting extra pressure on domestic budgets. All retail prices have been converted to Indian Rupees (INR) for direct evaluation:

Pakistan vs India: Food Price Comparison (Mid-June 2026)

Many everyday food items cost more in Pakistan than in India, putting extra pressure on household budgets. (Data source: Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) market surveys and the Indian Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA) daily retail price reports from mid-June 2026.)

Item Pakistan Price (in INR) India Retail Price (in INR) Price Variance (%) Mutton / Goat Meat 807 INR/kg 650–850 INR/kg +5% to +15% higher in PK Beef (with bone) 429 INR/kg 350–500 INR/kg ±2% (Similar national averages) Wheat Flour (Atta) 41.5 INR/kg 36–38 INR/kg +12% to +14% higher in PK Rice (Common / IRRI) 52.5 INR/kg 40–45 INR/kg +20% to +27% higher in PK Rice (Basmati / Premium) 69 INR/kg 70–120+ INR/kg -5% lower in PK Cooking Oil 207 INR/litre 115–150 INR/litre +40% to +80% higher in PK Milk 68.6 INR/litre 58–62 INR/litre +12% to +17% higher in PK Eggs 181 INR/dozen 78–95 INR/dozen +100% higher (Double in PK) Sugar 60.7 INR/kg 46–48 INR/kg +27% to +30% higher in PK Potatoes 24.4 INR/kg 21–25 INR/kg ±1% (Parity) Onions 16.1 INR/kg 26–30 INR/kg -42% lower in PK Tomatoes 21.3 INR/kg 30–45 INR/kg -38% lower in PK

Even though some vegetables like onions and tomatoes are temporarily cheaper, daily essentials like wheat, sugar, cooking oil, and milk remain way too expensive for most families in Pakistan.

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