In a display of desperation that surprised no one, Pakistan threw a diplomatic tantrum on Saturday over the historic India-Afghanistan joint statement issued during Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's landmark visit to New Delhi. Islamabad formally conveyed its reservations by summoning Afghanistan's Ambassador to Pakistan, where the Additional Foreign Secretary (West Asia & Afghanistan) registered objections to key elements of the joint statement.

Pakistan's primary concerns centered on the statement's reference to Jammu and Kashmir as part of India, and Afghanistan's commitment not to allow its territory to be used against India. The Pakistani foreign ministry argued that the Kashmir reference violates "relevant UN Security Council resolutions" and is "highly insensitive" to what Islamabad terms "Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir."

The Predictable Kashmir Objection

Pakistan's objection to Jammu and Kashmir being recognized as part of India comes as no surprise, it's a position Islamabad has maintained for decades, despite India's consistent stance that Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of the country. The joint statement merely reflected India's constitutional position, which has been India's official stand since independence.

What Pakistan conveniently ignores is its own illegal occupation of parts of Kashmir, which it continues to hold in violation of international norms while simultaneously claiming to speak for Kashmiri aspirations.

Pakistan's Remarkable Position On Terrorism

Perhaps more notable was Pakistan's "strong rejection" of Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi's statement that terrorism is Pakistan's internal problem. Islamabad claimed it has repeatedly shared evidence of terrorist elements operating from Afghan soil against Pakistan, using terms like "Fitna-e-Khawarij" and "Fitna-e-Hindustan" to describe these groups.

“Pakistan has repeatedly shared details regarding the presence of Fitna‑e‑Khawarij and Fitna‑e‑Hindustan terrorist elements operating from Afghan soil against Pakistan with support from elements within Afghanistan,” Islamabad said in a statement.