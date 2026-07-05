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Inside Lahore gangrape case involving foreign women: Crypto, $100,000 ransom claim and link to Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar

A cryptocurrency dispute is now central to the Lahore gangrape probe involving Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar's relative Muhammad Raza Dar, as a survivor's statement details ransom demands and assault.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 01:19 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 01:33 PM IST
Inside Lahore gangrape case involving foreign women: Crypto, $100,000 ransom claim and link to Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar
Image Credit: IANS. Pakistan&#039;s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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