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Pakistan government to challenge SC order on Imran Khan's transfer to hospital

“If prisoners are taken to private hospitals for such medical check-ups, there are thousands of prisoners across Pakistan facing various complications and illnesses,” Pakistan Law Minister said.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 03:11 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 03:11 PM IST
Pakistan government to challenge SC order on Imran Khan's transfer to hospital
Image Credit: Pakistan's Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed concern over the deterioration of the jailed former Prime Minister's health. (IANS)

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Pakistan government to challenge SC order on Imran Khan's transfer to hospital
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