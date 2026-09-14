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  • /Pakistan hikes bounty on Jaish chief Masood Azhar to PKR 70 lakh ahead of FATF review

Pakistan hikes bounty on Jaish chief Masood Azhar to PKR 70 lakh ahead of FATF review

Pakistan’s FIA has reportedly included Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar in its 2026 most-wanted terrorists list and raised the reward for information leading to his capture to PKR 70 lakh.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 05:14 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 05:14 PM IST
Pakistan hikes bounty on Jaish chief Masood Azhar to PKR 70 lakh ahead of FATF review
Image Credit: ANI

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