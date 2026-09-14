/Pakistan hikes bounty on Jaish chief Masood Azhar to PKR 70 lakh ahead of FATF review

The list also identifies six terrorists accused of providing financial support for the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. They include Muhammad Iftikhar Ali (Faisalabad), an LeT operative who allegedly spent PKR 70,000 to set up VOIP connections that enabled the attackers to communicate with their handlers; Mohammad Zia (Rawalpindi), who contributed PKR 80,000 to LeT for the attack; Mohammad Abbas Nasir (Khanewal), who provided PKR 2,53,000; Javed Iqbal (Kasur), who contributed PKR 1,86,430; Mukhtar Ahmad (Mandi Bahauddin), who donated PKR 2,98,047; and Ahmed Saeed (Battagram), who provided PKR 21 lakh for the operation.