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'Excessive powers in the name of security': Pakistan human rights body flags Punjab anti-terror amendment

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has warned that the Punjab Anti-Terrorism Amendment Bill 2026 weakens constitutional safeguards by introducing secret courts and anonymous trial proceedings.  

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 02:59 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 03:00 PM IST
'Excessive powers in the name of security': Pakistan human rights body flags Punjab anti-terror amendment
Image Credit: ANI/Reuters. Representative image.

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