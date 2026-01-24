Pakistan faced a stinging double humiliation at the World Economic Forum in Davos after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's rushed signing of US President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace" charter. Within hours of joining the Gaza peace initiative, Israel's Economy Minister Nir Barkat publicly rejected Pakistan's participation, branding Islamabad a "terror backer" unfit for any role in Gaza's transition or peacekeeping. The rebuke came as Sharif also faced fierce domestic backlash, with jailed former PM Imran Khan's party demanding a national referendum and opposition leaders calling the move "morally incorrect and indefensible."

Speaking to NDTV on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Barkat said, "Any country that supported terror is not welcome... and that includes Pakistan."

Responding to a question on international peacekeeping forces, Barkat ruled out the involvement of several countries, accusing them of backing militant groups. Speaking firmly, he said, "We will not accept the Qataris, the Turks... and that includes Pakistan... They’ve been very supportive of the jihadi organisation in Gaza, and we will not trust them having boots on the ground."

Imran Khan's PTI slams Sharif

Back home, Sharif immediately faced a backlash. Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) strongly criticized the decision and demanded a national referendum. The party argued that peace efforts should strengthen the UN, not create parallel structures, and vowed to reject any plan that went against the wishes of the Palestinians. Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas called it "morally wrong and indefensible," further fueling accusations of betrayal. Critics highlighted Sharif's previous skepticism towards Trump, suggesting that economic pressures had driven the change in stance.

What is 'Board of Peace'?

US President Donald J Trump on Thursday launched the Board of Peace at Davos, unveiling a US-backed initiative aimed at stabilising Gaza through ceasefire enforcement, opening of crossings, demilitarisation of armed groups, and long-term reconstruction and economic revival. The initiative forms part of the second phase of Trump’s 20-point plan to end the Gaza conflict.

While invitations were sent to nearly 60 countries, including India and China, fewer than 20 participated in the Davos launch. Permanent membership of the board is reportedly linked to a contribution of $1 billion.

Who is on Trump's 'Board of Peace'?

According to the White House, countries that have accepted the invitation include Argentina, Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Bulgaria, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Morocco, Mongolia, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan and Vietnam. India was invited but has not yet responded.